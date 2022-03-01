FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $852.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.57. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,303,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 913,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 615,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

