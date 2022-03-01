GAMEE (GMEE) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $18.99 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.79 or 0.06647386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,047.34 or 0.99972938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

