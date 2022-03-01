Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $11,065,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 118.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

