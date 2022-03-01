Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($3.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($4.68). Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%. On average, analysts expect Gaotu Techedu to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GOTU opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $8,703,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $2,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

