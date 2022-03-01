Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 1,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

