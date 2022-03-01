Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.71

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 2219313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.95. The company has a market cap of C$418.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore bought 174,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,369,040.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

