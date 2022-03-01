Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.71

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 2219313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.95. The company has a market cap of C$418.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16.
Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
