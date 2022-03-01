Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.90% of Genasys worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at $3,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 64.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 250,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

