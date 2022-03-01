Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Generac worth $189,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,497,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.