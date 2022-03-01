General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,272 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after acquiring an additional 748,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

