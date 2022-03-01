GenesisX Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $21,798.49 and approximately $257.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,369,036 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

