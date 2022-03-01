Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $554.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 47.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

