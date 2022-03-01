Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,788,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $417,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

