GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Cap of $470,845.96

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $470,845.96 and $2,591.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.19 or 0.99936281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00070031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00255609 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00023162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001380 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

