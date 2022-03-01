Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,058 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.