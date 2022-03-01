Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,397 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Centrus Energy worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 81.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.55 million, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 2.46. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $88.88.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEU. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

