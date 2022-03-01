Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 438,611 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 803.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of indie Semiconductor worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $7,131,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,002,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,291,294 shares of company stock valued at $26,713,854. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

INDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

