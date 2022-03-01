Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 81,687 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,687 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 240,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 76,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.