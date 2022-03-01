Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Blue Bird worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after buying an additional 112,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blue Bird by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Blue Bird by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 154,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Blue Bird by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $681.39 million, a PE ratio of -213.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLBD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

