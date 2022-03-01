Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 11,975 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

