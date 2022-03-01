Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,884 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of OLO worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 15.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the third quarter worth $38,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $615,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,475 shares of company stock worth $2,280,199.

OLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

