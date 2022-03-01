Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,099 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Cambium Networks worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMBM stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $741.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

