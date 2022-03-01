Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 702,500 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) by 1,143.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 5.17% of Quantum-Si worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

