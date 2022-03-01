Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,172 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Carter Bankshares worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.22. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

