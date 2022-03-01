Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 217,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Icosavax at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.
Icosavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
