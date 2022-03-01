Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 840,525 Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 840,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HYZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Hyzon Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.