Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $774.65 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.79%.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 265,653 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,664. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INDT. BTIG Research increased their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

