Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,509 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of ON24 worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ON24 by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ON24 by 6,456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 371,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 365,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.06 million and a PE ratio of -86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

