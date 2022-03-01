Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 748,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 666,574 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

