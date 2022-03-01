Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 115,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 16.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 31,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

