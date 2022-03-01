Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Inotiv worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Inotiv by 202.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 151,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inotiv by 673.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 106,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inotiv by 100.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 141,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 71,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NOTV stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $672.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $60.66.
Several research firms have weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inotiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.
In other Inotiv news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $115,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip A. Downing bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $47,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $400,195. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Inotiv Profile
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
