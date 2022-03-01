Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,782 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Tejon Ranch worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 213.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,119 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

TRC stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $447.59 million, a PE ratio of 212.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

