Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,947 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Thryv worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 1,138.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,477 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thryv by 86.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 270,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in Thryv by 19.7% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 295,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 48,695 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,046 shares of company stock valued at $16,579,920. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

