Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Titan International worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 56.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 310,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 205.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 367,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 108.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 731,229 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $698.66 million, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

