Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,724 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Farmland Partners worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 77.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 53.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

FPI stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.01 million, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

