Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,789 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Ouster worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,779,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at about $7,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUST shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $562,174.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520 in the last three months.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

