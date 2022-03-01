Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,543 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Victory Capital worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

