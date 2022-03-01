Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,824 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Ryerson worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

