Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Full House Resorts worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Full House Resorts by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Full House Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,838 shares of company stock worth $157,999. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $301.20 million, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

About Full House Resorts (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.