Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 88,001 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 88,001 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Costamare worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

