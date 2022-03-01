Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Byrna Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYRN. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $24,434,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $238.39 million, a P/E ratio of -75.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

