Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,732 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXRX stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $308.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

