George L. Sing Sells 2,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

REGN stock traded down $11.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.03. 617,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $619.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.74.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $176,271,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.