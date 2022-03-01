George L. Sing Sells 2,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
REGN stock traded down $11.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.03. 617,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $619.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.74.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
