GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFL. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GFL Environmental by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 564,807 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in GFL Environmental by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,268,000 after purchasing an additional 918,417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,001 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,341 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

