GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFL. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.
Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.
About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.