GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.32.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

