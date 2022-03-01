Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,694,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,112,772. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.