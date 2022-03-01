Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

