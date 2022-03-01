Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) & Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Head to Head Analysis

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Ginkgo Bioworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 149.83 -$32.57 million ($2.68) -0.40 Ginkgo Bioworks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ginkgo Bioworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Windtree Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Ginkgo Bioworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ginkgo Bioworks 0 2 5 0 2.71

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 654.72%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 150.58%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -92.64% -58.49% Ginkgo Bioworks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

