GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,507 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

