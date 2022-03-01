Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.25. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 480 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.46%.
About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)
Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.
