Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.25. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 480 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating ) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.