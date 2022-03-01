Glitch (GLCH) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Glitch has a market cap of $37.12 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.23 or 0.06663282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,255.28 or 1.00123000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002746 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

